OLO (NYSE:OLO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

OLO (NYSE:OLO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $35.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. OLO updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

OLO stock opened at $35.89 on Thursday. OLO has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $44.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.65.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OLO. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

