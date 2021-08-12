Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Omeros Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing and commercializing products focused on inflammation and disorders of the central nervous system. Omeros’ most clinically advanced product candidates are derived from its proprietary PharmacoSurgery(TM) platform designed to improve clinical outcomes of patients undergoing arthroscopic, ophthalmological, urological and other surgical and medical procedures. Omeros has four ongoing PharmacoSurgery(TM) clinical development programs, and its lead product candidate, OMS103HP, is being evaluated in Phase 3 clinical trials for use during arthroscopic surgery to improve postoperative joint function and reduce postoperative pain. Omeros is also building a diverse pipeline of preclinical programs targeting inflammation and central nervous system disorders. “

OMER has been the subject of several other reports. WBB Securities upped their price objective on Omeros from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Omeros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMER opened at $15.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $955.49 million, a P/E ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.12. Omeros has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $23.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.94.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.04. Equities analysts predict that Omeros will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Omeros news, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $549,169.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,063,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,751,245.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $553,577.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,063,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,998,906.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 140.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 34,174 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Omeros during the first quarter worth approximately $477,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new position in Omeros during the first quarter valued at about $6,435,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omeros in the 1st quarter worth approximately $402,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omeros in the first quarter valued at $227,000. 55.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

