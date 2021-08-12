OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $56.63. OMV Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $56.08, with a volume of 9,092 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Buy”.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.37.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $2.262 per share. This represents a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th.

About OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY)

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil, gas, and chemical company in Austria and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, Russia, and the Asia-Pacific.

