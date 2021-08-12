OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) CEO Purchases 4,310 Shares

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.14 per share, with a total value of $250,583.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,014,530.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE OMF opened at $59.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.03. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.34 and a 1-year high of $63.19.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.47. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.15% and a net margin of 29.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.13%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on OneMain from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of OneMain from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on OneMain from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMF. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in OneMain by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 104.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in OneMain by 73.4% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of OneMain by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

