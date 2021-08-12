Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. Open Lending had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a negative net margin of 68.56%. The firm had revenue of $61.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 177.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of LPRO stock traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.09. 6,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,063,583. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.47. Open Lending has a 1-year low of $17.92 and a 1-year high of $44.00. The company has a current ratio of 10.05, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.74 and a beta of 0.37.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Open Lending from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Open Lending from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Open Lending from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.31.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

