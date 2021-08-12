Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. Open Lending had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a negative net margin of 68.56%. The firm had revenue of $61.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 177.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of LPRO stock traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.09. 6,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,063,583. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.47. Open Lending has a 1-year low of $17.92 and a 1-year high of $44.00. The company has a current ratio of 10.05, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.74 and a beta of 0.37.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Open Lending from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Open Lending from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Open Lending from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.31.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

