Oppenheimer Trims XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Target Price to $108.00

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer from $177.00 to $108.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on XPO. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. upped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stephens upped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $144.77.

Shares of NYSE:XPO traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.93. 9,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,985,182. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.94. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. XPO Logistics has a 52 week low of $46.53 and a 52 week high of $89.22.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 2.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that XPO Logistics will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 46,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $6,762,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 387,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,175,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $1,515,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 65,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,873,891.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,118,917 shares of company stock valued at $420,131,134. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 76.4% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 8,582 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the second quarter worth approximately $6,995,000. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the second quarter worth approximately $1,157,000. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 295.0% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 126,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,626,000 after acquiring an additional 94,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 23.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

