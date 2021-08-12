Oppenheimer Trims XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Target Price to $108.00

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer from $177.00 to $108.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on XPO. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. upped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stephens upped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $144.77.
Shares of NYSE:XPO traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.93. 9,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,985,182. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.94. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. XPO Logistics has a 52 week low of $46.53 and a 52 week high of $89.22.
In related news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 46,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $6,762,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 387,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,175,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $1,515,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 65,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,873,891.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,118,917 shares of company stock valued at $420,131,134. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 76.4% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 8,582 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the second quarter worth approximately $6,995,000. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the second quarter worth approximately $1,157,000. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 295.0% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 126,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,626,000 after acquiring an additional 94,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 23.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.29% of the company’s stock.
About XPO Logistics
XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.
