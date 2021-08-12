Oppenheimer Weighs in on Aterian, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ATER)

Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aterian in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.30. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Aterian’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.18. Aterian had a negative return on equity of 108.98% and a negative net margin of 62.75%.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ATER. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Aterian from $42.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Aterian from $30.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aterian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Roth Capital downgraded Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Aterian from $36.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Aterian currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.30.

Shares of NASDAQ ATER traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.16. 18,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,083,021. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $141.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 4.21. Aterian has a one year low of $3.97 and a one year high of $48.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATER. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Aterian in the second quarter worth $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Aterian in the second quarter worth $43,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Aterian in the second quarter worth $61,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Aterian in the second quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Aterian in the second quarter worth $188,000. Institutional investors own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. It provides Artificial Intelligence Mohawk e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

