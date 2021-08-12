Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,454,230 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 548,957 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.05% of Orange worth $17,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORAN. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Orange by 142.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Orange by 355.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Orange by 185.6% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Orange in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Orange by 247.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

ORAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lowered shares of Orange from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Orange has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

ORAN opened at $11.29 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.62. Orange S.A. has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $13.09. The company has a market cap of $30.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This is a positive change from Orange’s previous dividend of $0.22. This represents a yield of 8.47%. Orange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.23%.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

