Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 123,172 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 38,300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,964,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,382,807,000 after acquiring an additional 4,318,577 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 149.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,570,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $936,442,000 after purchasing an additional 35,731,508 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,502,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,258,000 after acquiring an additional 343,353 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,157,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,441,000 after acquiring an additional 105,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,715,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on HBAN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $15.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.30. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.32.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 12.87%. As a group, research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,375,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 435,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,961,008. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,576 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,197. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

Featured Story: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.