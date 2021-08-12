Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Stock Holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HIW. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the first quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2,381.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

In other news, Director David John Hartzell sold 1,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $55,199.88. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HIW. Mizuho lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.20.

NYSE HIW opened at $46.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.18 and a twelve month high of $48.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.69.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $185.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.55 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 32.60%. Highwoods Properties’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. This is a positive change from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.63%.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW).

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.