Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 1,231 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prana Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 22.2% during the first quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 142,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,773,000 after purchasing an additional 25,903 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Essent Group by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,064,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,542,000 after acquiring an additional 160,098 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Essent Group by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 243,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,508,000 after purchasing an additional 54,470 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Essent Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,470,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,528,000 after buying an additional 16,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the first quarter valued at $7,355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ESNT opened at $47.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.63. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $34.60 and a 52-week high of $54.22.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $243.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.39 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 55.56% and a return on equity of 13.93%. Essent Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is presently 17.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Essent Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

In other news, Director William Spiegel sold 8,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.87, for a total value of $385,592.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,868.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,269 shares of company stock valued at $632,647. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

