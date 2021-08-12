Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 59.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Organogenesis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Organogenesis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

Shares of ORGO stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.63. The company had a trading volume of 15,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,955. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.82. Organogenesis has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $24.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.11 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. Organogenesis had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 43.70%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Organogenesis will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 139,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $2,060,106.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,302,830.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Glenn H. Nussdorf sold 3,887,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $63,755,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,501,218 shares of company stock worth $73,031,108 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORGO. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Organogenesis by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 33,230 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Organogenesis by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 332,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 63,304 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Organogenesis by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Organogenesis by 117.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 359,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 193,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Organogenesis by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 81,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 35,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.38% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

