Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Shares Gap Down to $41.37

Shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.37, but opened at $39.94. Orthofix Medical shares last traded at $39.67, with a volume of 917 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday.
The company has a market cap of $772.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.96.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Orthofix Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Orthofix Medical by 2,623.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 817 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Orthofix Medical by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 834 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Orthofix Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Orthofix Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX)
Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.
