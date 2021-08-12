Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Shares Gap Down to $41.37

Shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.37, but opened at $39.94. Orthofix Medical shares last traded at $39.67, with a volume of 917 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

The company has a market cap of $772.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.96.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a positive return on equity of 1.93%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Orthofix Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Orthofix Medical by 2,623.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 817 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Orthofix Medical by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 834 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Orthofix Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Orthofix Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

