Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $46.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Orthofix Medical Inc. develops, produces and markets medical devices. The Company offers spine fixation, biological and other orthopedic and spine solutions. Orthofix Medical Inc., formerly known as Orthofix International N.V., is headquartered in Lewisville, Texas. “

NASDAQ OFIX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.96. Orthofix Medical has a 52 week low of $28.03 and a 52 week high of $48.50. The company has a market cap of $772.19 million, a PE ratio of -26.23, a PEG ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 1.12.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a positive return on equity of 1.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 2,623.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 817 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 57.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 834 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

