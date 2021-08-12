Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Hits New 12-Month High Following Insider Buying Activity

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as GBX 2,705 ($35.34) and last traded at GBX 2,525.66 ($33.00), with a volume of 640 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,515 ($32.86).

Specifically, insider Gavin Hill purchased 917 shares of Oxford Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,548 ($33.29) per share, with a total value of £23,365.16 ($30,526.73). Insiders acquired 930 shares of company stock worth $2,365,968 in the last ninety days.

Get Oxford Instruments alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,465 ($32.21) to GBX 2,580 ($33.71) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.24, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,340.96. The company has a market cap of £1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 34.77.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 12.90 ($0.17) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from Oxford Instruments’s previous dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Oxford Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.06%.

About Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG)

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.