Oxygen Achieves Market Cap of $87.14 Million (OXY)

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. One Oxygen coin can currently be bought for about $1.49 or 0.00003371 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Oxygen has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar. Oxygen has a total market cap of $87.14 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Oxygen alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00010421 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000072 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000395 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Oxygen

Oxygen (OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 58,438,935 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Buying and Selling Oxygen

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxygen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxygen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxygen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxygen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.