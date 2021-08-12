PacificHealth Laboratories (OTCMKTS:PHLI) versus Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Financial Comparison

PacificHealth Laboratories (OTCMKTS:PHLI) and Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PacificHealth Laboratories and Cronos Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PacificHealth Laboratories N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cronos Group $46.72 million 55.07 -$73.14 million ($0.38) -18.21

PacificHealth Laboratories has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cronos Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.8% of Cronos Group shares are held by institutional investors. 38.0% of PacificHealth Laboratories shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Cronos Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

PacificHealth Laboratories has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cronos Group has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for PacificHealth Laboratories and Cronos Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PacificHealth Laboratories 0 0 0 0 N/A Cronos Group 3 2 1 0 1.67

Cronos Group has a consensus price target of $8.70, indicating a potential upside of 25.72%. Given Cronos Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cronos Group is more favorable than PacificHealth Laboratories.

Profitability

This table compares PacificHealth Laboratories and Cronos Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PacificHealth Laboratories N/A N/A N/A Cronos Group -258.59% -9.41% -8.29%

Summary

Cronos Group beats PacificHealth Laboratories on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

PacificHealth Laboratories Company Profile

PacificHealth Laboratories, Inc. engages in the development of nutritional products that enhance health and athletic performance in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on sports performance, hydration, fueling, and muscle recovery. The company provides ENDUROX R4, a muscle recovery drink; ACCELERADE protein powered sports drink; ACCEL GEL, a energy gel; Body Glove Surge; ENDUROX EXCEL, an exercise supplement; and 2ND SURGE, an ultra energy gel. It also offers ACCELERADE HYDRO for less intense workouts use before, during, and after workouts for hydration, energy, and recovery. The company markets its products to various distribution channels, including sports specialty and natural product retailers and chains, as well as markets their products through its Website. PacificHealth Laboratories, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Matawan, New Jersey.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group, Inc. engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

