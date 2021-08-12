PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) CEO Jennifer Tejada Sells 68,181 Shares of Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total transaction of $2,892,919.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jennifer Tejada also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 9th, Jennifer Tejada sold 68,181 shares of PagerDuty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $2,933,146.62.

On Friday, June 11th, Jennifer Tejada sold 200,000 shares of PagerDuty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $7,942,000.00.

Shares of PD traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.89. 8,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,371,790. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.53. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -41.43 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $58.36.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.75%. The business had revenue of $63.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. CIBC increased their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PagerDuty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PagerDuty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PagerDuty by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,034,000 after buying an additional 10,985 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in PagerDuty by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after buying an additional 28,621 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PagerDuty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,991,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in PagerDuty by 5.9% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in PagerDuty by 1,474.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

