Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $382.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.04 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business’s revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS.

Pan American Silver stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.11. The stock had a trading volume of 107,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,773,551. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.58. Pan American Silver has a fifty-two week low of $24.95 and a fifty-two week high of $39.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.34%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank of Canada raised Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Pan American Silver from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

