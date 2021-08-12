PancakeSwap (CAKE) Price Up 10.8% Over Last 7 Days

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 12th. One PancakeSwap coin can now be purchased for $18.87 or 0.00042630 BTC on major exchanges. PancakeSwap has a market cap of $3.93 billion and $448.53 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00055557 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002890 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00015235 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $386.89 or 0.00874213 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.48 or 0.00109543 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.39 or 0.00159053 BTC.

PancakeSwap Coin Profile

PancakeSwap is a coin. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 208,379,836 coins. PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance . The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/@pancakeswap . PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

PancakeSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

