Parkland (TSE:PKI) Price Target Raised to C$47.00 at National Bank Financial

Parkland (TSE:PKI) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PKI. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Parkland from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Parkland from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Parkland from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Parkland currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$49.40.

Shares of TSE PKI opened at C$38.38 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$39.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.58. The company has a market cap of C$5.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58. Parkland has a 1 year low of C$32.18 and a 1 year high of C$45.10.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

