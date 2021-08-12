Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) and StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Critical Survey

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) and Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares StepStone Group and Patria Investments’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StepStone Group $787.72 million 5.36 $62.63 million $0.87 51.23 Patria Investments $115.00 million 7.23 $62.21 million $0.52 30.88

StepStone Group has higher revenue and earnings than Patria Investments. Patria Investments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than StepStone Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for StepStone Group and Patria Investments, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StepStone Group 0 4 1 0 2.20 Patria Investments 0 2 4 0 2.67

StepStone Group presently has a consensus target price of $36.80, suggesting a potential downside of 17.43%. Patria Investments has a consensus target price of $23.83, suggesting a potential upside of 48.40%. Given Patria Investments’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Patria Investments is more favorable than StepStone Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.3% of StepStone Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.3% of StepStone Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares StepStone Group and Patria Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StepStone Group N/A N/A N/A Patria Investments N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

StepStone Group pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Patria Investments pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. StepStone Group pays out 32.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Patria Investments pays out 80.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. StepStone Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

StepStone Group beats Patria Investments on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies. It prefers to invest in natural resources, technology, healthcare, services, materials, manufacturing, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants and leisure, media, retailing, consumer staples , financials, telecommunication services, energy, infrastructure, real estate, and real asset. The firm invests globally with a focus on United States, North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, New Zealand, China, India, Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Australia region. It typically invests between $15 million and $200 million in firms with enterprise value between $150 million and $25000 million. The firm invests between 5% and 40% in emerging markets. For fund of fund investment, it seeks to invest in private equity funds, venture capital funds, Special situation funds, Real estate funds, Infrastructure funds, mezzanine funds, and turnaround/distressed funds. It considers investments in both domestic and International funds. It also seeks to make co-investments and follow on investments and considers partial interests in funds. StepStone Group LP was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York with additional offices across North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

About Patria Investments

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds. Patria Investments Limited was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

