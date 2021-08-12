Patria Investments (PAX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 19th. Analysts expect Patria Investments to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $30.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.76 million. On average, analysts expect Patria Investments to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:PAX opened at $16.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $831.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.58. Patria Investments has a 12-month low of $13.40 and a 12-month high of $23.28.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.106 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.77%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PAX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Patria Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Patria Investments from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Patria Investments in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Patria Investments Company Profile

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

