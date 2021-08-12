Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.80% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Paya Holdings Inc. is an integrated payments and commerce solution provider. It serves healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities and other B2B goods and services. The company operates principally in Reston, VA, Fort Walton Beach, FL, Dayton, OH and Mt. Vernon, OH. Paya Holdings Inc., formerly known as FinTech Acquisition Corp. III, is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Paya in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Paya in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

NASDAQ:PAYA opened at $10.11 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.07. Paya has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.06.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. On average, analysts expect that Paya will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Paya during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paya in the second quarter worth $71,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paya in the first quarter worth $76,000. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Paya during the second quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Paya during the first quarter worth $118,000. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paya Company Profile

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

