PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $18.56, but opened at $20.93. PDF Solutions shares last traded at $21.31, with a volume of 579 shares trading hands.

The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 52.07% and a negative return on equity of 19.57%.

Get PDF Solutions alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on PDFS. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on PDF Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of PDF Solutions in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in PDF Solutions by 146.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 66,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 39,398 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 1,716,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,516,000 after purchasing an additional 153,802 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in PDF Solutions by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 1.47.

About PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS)

PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for PDF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.