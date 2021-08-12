Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Peoples Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFBX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $15.85. Peoples Financial shares last traded at $15.85, with a volume of 1,916 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.11. The firm has a market cap of $77.33 million, a PE ratio of 49.53 and a beta of 0.65.

Peoples Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PFBX)

Peoples Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Peoples Bank that provides banking, financial, and trust services to government entities, individuals, and small and commercial businesses in Mississippi. It accepts various deposits, such as interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts (IRAs).

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.