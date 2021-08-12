Pepe Cash (PEPECASH) Trading Up 239.7% This Week

Pepe Cash (CURRENCY:PEPECASH) traded down 31.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One Pepe Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0439 or 0.00000099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pepe Cash has a market cap of $30.82 million and $9,829.00 worth of Pepe Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pepe Cash has traded up 239.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00046335 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.68 or 0.00143553 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.44 or 0.00154274 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003265 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,449.84 or 1.00202422 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.77 or 0.00865124 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Pepe Cash Profile

Pepe Cash’s total supply is 701,884,009 coins. Pepe Cash’s official Twitter account is @myrarepepe

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepe Cash is a Counterparty asset issued on the Bitcoin Blockchain created to facilitate the buying/selling of rare pepe cards. Pepe Cash is also used to submit pepe cards to the rare pepe directory. After being approved to enter the directory, the pepe cards appear in the Rare Pepe Wallet and can be bought or sold. “

Buying and Selling Pepe Cash

