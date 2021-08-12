Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Performant Financial had a positive return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 4.20%.

Performant Financial stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.85. 9,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,806,084. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.13. Performant Financial has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $5.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.00 and a beta of -0.80.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Performant Financial in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Performant Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

In other news, major shareholder Pcp Managers Gp, Llc sold 100,737 shares of Performant Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $333,439.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,260,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,581,649.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 35,552 shares of Performant Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $174,560.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,501,369 shares of company stock valued at $6,301,511 over the last 90 days. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

