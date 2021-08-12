Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys 97 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth $30,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $279.25. 10,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,941,619. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $275.41. The stock has a market cap of $127.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.15, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.24. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $289.51.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. Analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.19%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.00.

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total value of $27,287.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,856.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $2,245,558.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,755 shares in the company, valued at $7,187,962.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,779 shares of company stock valued at $2,685,633 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

