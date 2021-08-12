Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $174,000.

NYSEARCA:JEPI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,660. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $62.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.74.

