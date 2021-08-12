Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,573 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WPM traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.72. The stock had a trading volume of 67,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,367,532. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.16. The stock has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.34. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $34.85 and a one year high of $55.63.

A number of brokerages have commented on WPM. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

