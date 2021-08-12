Perigon Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,033,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,966,000 after acquiring an additional 371,073 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,172,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,671,000 after acquiring an additional 264,123 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,378,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,402,000 after acquiring an additional 369,295 shares during the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 2,233,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,787,000 after acquiring an additional 19,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,503,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,982,000 after acquiring an additional 144,610 shares during the last quarter.

VYM traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $107.84. 14,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,688,021. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.39. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $108.71.

