PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Trading Up 2%

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT)’s stock price was up 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.35 and last traded at $6.25. Approximately 24,755 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 57,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.13.

The stock has a market cap of $78.98 million, a PE ratio of 43.27 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.92.

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.0305 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust stock. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT)

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

