Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a positive return on equity of 8.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Perrigo updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.500-$2.500 EPS.

Shares of NYSE PRGO traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.28. 2,503,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,276,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.06. Perrigo has a 1-year low of $38.20 and a 1-year high of $54.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.87 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

