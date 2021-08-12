Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) Receives GBX 3,261.38 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,261.38 ($42.61).

PSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,530 ($46.12) target price on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Persimmon stock traded down GBX 16 ($0.21) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,899 ($37.88). The stock had a trading volume of 309,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 4.85. Persimmon has a 52-week low of GBX 2,249.61 ($29.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,272 ($42.75). The company has a market capitalization of £9.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,985.15.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a GBX 110 ($1.44) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.76%. Persimmon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.55%.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

