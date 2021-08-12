Personal CFO Solutions LLC Buys 174 Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 409,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,506,000 after buying an additional 6,716 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,533,000 after buying an additional 35,847 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 130,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,108,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 119,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,570,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares during the period.

Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF stock traded up $0.97 on Thursday, hitting $62.18. The stock had a trading volume of 5,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,301. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.37. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a twelve month low of $44.66 and a twelve month high of $64.36.

