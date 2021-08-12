Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $766,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 46.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,091 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 71.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.89. 963,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,615,078. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.77. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $60.97 and a 1 year high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

