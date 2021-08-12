Personal CFO Solutions LLC Purchases 1,095 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,723,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,060,854,000 after buying an additional 13,539,799 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,718,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $563,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918,666 shares in the last quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $174,332,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 8,677,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $560,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,287,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $600,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.60. The stock had a trading volume of 261,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,509,268. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.35. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $70.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.39.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GILD shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.85.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

