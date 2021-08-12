Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its position in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 706,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162,320 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Personalis were worth $17,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Personalis by 66.7% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Personalis in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Personalis by 777.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 9,946 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Personalis in the 1st quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in Personalis by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 13,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Personalis alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PSNL opened at $19.39 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.85. Personalis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.30 and a 52-week high of $53.46. The company has a market capitalization of $861.15 million, a PE ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 1.50.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 21.21% and a negative net margin of 55.43%. Analysts predict that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PSNL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Personalis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Personalis from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Personalis from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Personalis from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Personalis from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Personalis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

In other Personalis news, CEO John Stephen West sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total value of $2,467,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 670,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,039,763.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $55,077.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,151,943.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 231,148 shares of company stock worth $5,189,766. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Personalis Profile

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.