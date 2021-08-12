Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Petco Health and Wellness is a fully-integrated health and wellness company for pets. They offer premium products, services and veterinary care. “

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

WOOF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an underperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an underperform rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.50.

WOOF stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.43. 30,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,007,119. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.51. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 88.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.88. Petco Health and Wellness has a 12 month low of $17.86 and a 12 month high of $31.08.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 3,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $76,428,000.00. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth about $1,554,022,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,574,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,274,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth approximately $67,670,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth $60,587,000. 54.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Petco Health and Wellness (WOOF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.