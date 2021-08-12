PGGM Investments Cuts Stock Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

PGGM Investments lessened its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 0.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 429,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,412 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Robert Half International were worth $38,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Robert Half International by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 25,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robert Half International stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $102.19. 7,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,000,091. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.29 and a fifty-two week high of $101.61. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.83.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.28. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 35.42%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Robert Half International’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.30%.

Several research firms have recently commented on RHI. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Robert Half International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.38.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

