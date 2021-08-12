PGGM Investments Decreases Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

PGGM Investments trimmed its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,409 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in AON were worth $48,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in AON by 7.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,939,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,366,757,000 after buying an additional 427,479 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of AON by 4.1% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,836,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,343,114,000 after purchasing an additional 230,956 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of AON by 8.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,826,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,654,000 after purchasing an additional 369,482 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 2.8% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,556,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,048,406,000 after purchasing an additional 122,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new stake in AON during the first quarter valued at $942,564,000. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $263.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,639,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,994. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.88.

AON stock traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $274.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,903,342. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 0.86. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $179.52 and a 12 month high of $273.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.81.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. AON had a return on equity of 61.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Aon plc will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.80%.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

