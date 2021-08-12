PGGM Investments Sells 447 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

PGGM Investments reduced its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,572 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Cigna were worth $41,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Cigna during the first quarter worth $37,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Cigna during the first quarter worth $46,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total transaction of $1,148,318.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,548.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $740,152.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CI stock traded down $1.14 on Thursday, reaching $210.16. The company had a trading volume of 47,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,067. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.90. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $158.84 and a one year high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.68%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $290.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.16.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

