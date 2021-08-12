Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) rose 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.46 and last traded at $17.46. Approximately 110 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 56,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.50.

PHVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Pharvaris in a report on Sunday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pharvaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

The firm has a market cap of $541.28 million and a P/E ratio of -2.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.20.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.50). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pharvaris will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Pharvaris by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pharvaris in the first quarter valued at about $755,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pharvaris in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. venBio Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pharvaris in the first quarter valued at about $64,447,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pharvaris in the first quarter valued at about $6,479,000. Institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

