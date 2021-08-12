Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 34.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $99.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,542,811. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.93 and a 52 week high of $101.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.97.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PM shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.05.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total value of $977,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

