Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Trading 7.4% Higher

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) shares traded up 7.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $64.98 and last traded at $64.55. 15,253 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 838,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.11.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Clarkson Capital began coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -95.69 and a beta of 0.33.

In related news, EVP Patrick Brindle sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.33, for a total value of $1,486,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 22,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $1,664,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLL. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 223.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 970 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,207,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,052,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Lithium, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on December 3, 2020 and is headquartered in Belmont, NC.

