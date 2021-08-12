Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 97.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324,537 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,151,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Pinterest by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,491 shares in the last quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth about $14,375,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Pinterest by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,241,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,933,000 after acquiring an additional 662,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,503,000. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $56.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.54. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.49 and a 52-week high of $89.90. The stock has a market cap of $36.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 270.48 and a beta of 1.23.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 7.18%. As a group, analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PINS. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Pinterest from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded Pinterest from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.02.

In other Pinterest news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $161,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.37, for a total transaction of $803,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,050,641 shares of company stock valued at $73,944,765. Company insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

