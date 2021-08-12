Piper Sandler Comments on eBay Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EBAY)

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) – Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of eBay in a report released on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion anticipates that the e-commerce company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for eBay’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.41 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.61 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.76 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.95 EPS.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.21. eBay had a return on equity of 71.14% and a net margin of 25.49%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.65.

Shares of EBAY opened at $68.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.13. eBay has a twelve month low of $45.36 and a twelve month high of $74.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its holdings in eBay by 515.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 387.9% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in eBay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $56,213.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,014.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

