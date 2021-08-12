Pirl Trading 19.3% Lower This Week (PIRL)

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded 97.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 12th. Pirl has a market cap of $76,468.37 and approximately $44.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirl coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Pirl has traded down 19.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,189.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,121.59 or 0.06907759 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $617.57 or 0.01366622 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $169.00 or 0.00373976 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.92 or 0.00134821 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.96 or 0.00573059 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $155.66 or 0.00344458 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006548 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $136.88 or 0.00302907 BTC.

About Pirl

Pirl (PIRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pirl’s official website is pirl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Pirl is a 3-layered Masternode network blockchain that harnesses the power of Smart Contracts, EVM, Web3 and service masternode networks to provide decentralized storage and immutable (read: unchangeable -secure) content. The main goal of the project is to improve the functionality and performance of Decentralized applications and set new standards for user experience and to provide a real use for blockchain technology. PIRL is using the already laid technological foundation to develop a unique all-in-one platform with easy-to-use features for file storage, communication, entertainment, and p2p marketplace trading. “

Buying and Selling Pirl

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

