PIXEL Price Tops $0.0040 (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. During the last week, PIXEL has traded up 18.3% against the dollar. PIXEL has a market capitalization of $2.24 million and $3,253.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIXEL coin can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PIXEL alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,672.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $612.86 or 0.01371903 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.15 or 0.00347320 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.62 or 0.00124515 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001188 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003150 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000025 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000067 BTC.

PIXEL Profile

PIXEL (PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

Buying and Selling PIXEL

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PIXEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIXEL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.